A blizzard is pounding most of New Brunswick, forcing most of the province to shut down and prompting officials to urge people to stay off the roads.

Travel should be avoided on Monday as the snow is expected to reach all areas by noon, with strong winds also on the way, CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen warns.

"In summary, this will be a dangerous and potentially life–threatening blizzard," Allen said.

"Avoid going to shorelines of the Atlantic coast, particularly during the evening and overnight high tides. Coastal flooding and damage is possible."

Anglophone West, East and South school districts are all closed today, as well as the Francophone South school district.

The University of New Brunswick, St. Thomas University, Mount Allison University as well as the Université de Moncton are also closed today.

Blizzard conditions are being faced across Atlantic Canada.

There is also a blizzard warning in place for Nova Scotia, where up to 70 cm of snow is expected.

P.E.I. schools are also closing ahead of the storm.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also bracing for a winter storm that could start on Tuesday.

Difficult conditions

Most schools are closed across New Brunswick because of the blizzard. (CBC)

Codiac Transpo in the Moncton area, Saint John Transit as well as Fredericton Transit will not be operating today.

"Conditions are deteriorating quickly," said Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton.

"Snow is picking up and the wind is blowing it around, making it difficult to see."

The CBC meteorologist said powerful winds are adding to the problems around the province.

'Travelling will be dangerous and likely impossible by car in the afternoon to evening hours.' - Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist

"Winds out of the northeast will be sustained between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour with gusts between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour from central New Brunswick southeastward," Allen said.

Allen said coastal areas of Nova Scotia could see hurricane force wind gusts of up to 120 km/h.

"Travelling will be dangerous and likely impossible by car in the afternoon to evening hours," he said, with snowfall amounts of between 30 and 55 centimetres expected.

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for Brun-Way Highway Operations, which maintains maintains the Trans-Canada Highway between Longs Creek and the Quebec border and the highway from Woodstock to Houlton, Me., said roads are slippery.

Snow is drifting heavily, creating low visibility.

She said if conditions continue to deteriorate, Brun-Way will pull operators off the roads.

"It's not a good day to drive today," she said.

Norman Clouston, general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., said roads from Fredericton to Moncton are snow-covered and slippery.

"If at all possible, avoid travel," he said.

Flights cancelled

Flights are also cancelled out of the Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John airports. Passengers should check flights before heading to the airport.

Many flights are being cancelled or delayed at the Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John airports. (CBC)

The storm will move out of southwestern regions late in the overnight hours but is expected to persist into Tuesday for the eastern half of Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, according to the CBC's meteorologist.

"Snow will taper to flurries later in the day on Tuesday however blowing snow could persist into Wednesday for most eastern regions of the Maritimes," Allen said.

Northeastern New Brunswick will escape this storm with accumulations of about 15 cm.

Allen warns it looks as though another storm will move into the Maritimes on Thursday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Snow and blowing snow beginning this morning with winds from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a high of –6 C.

Tonight: Snow will end before morning with accumulations of 5 to 15 cm expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h by morning with a low of –17 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high near –8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Snow and blowing snow will begin this morning with winds from the northeast at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h and a high of –4 C.

Tonight: Accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are expected before the snow and blowing snow ends before morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low of –11 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high near –5 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Snow and blowing snow is expected with a high near –3 C. Winds will be from the northeast at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h, except on the Fundy coast where winds will gusts could reach 100 km/h.

Tonight: Snow and blowing snow ending in the southwest before morning with accumulations of 30 to 60 cm of snow expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h by morning with a low of –10 C.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy with flurries in the southwest, snow and blowing snow is expected to continue in the southeast with a high near –9 C, –4 C along the Fundy coast.