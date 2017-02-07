It's the calm before the storm.

Snow is expected to begin this evening with a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way before winds become southeast, and temperatures "spike" to well above zero on Wednesday, said Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist.

"This will cause ice pellets to switch over to showers for central to northern New Brunswick," Allen said.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for central New Brunswick including the Fredericton area, the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area and Woodstock and Carleton County.

"A warm front approaching from the southwest will bring snow this evening," the warning reads.

"The snow will change to ice pellets overnight, then to freezing rain Wednesday morning. The freezing rain should then persist for approximately four or five hours until a changeover to rain early Wednesday afternoon."

Allen expects northern New Brunswick will likely see snow or ice pellets, rather than freezing rain.

In addition to the freezing rain warning in central New Brunswick, a special weather statement has been issued for the rest of the province warning of a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain with snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres.

"Freezing rain duration of two to three hours can be expected over most regions Wednesday morning with warnings for a longer duration currently in effect for western central regions of the province," said Environment Canada in the statement.

"Additional freezing rain warnings may become necessary later today as the situation evolves."

Allen said the precipitation will clear Wednesday afternoon and evening and winds will shift from the west causing temperatures to fall below zero for Thursday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high of –16 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow beginning in the evening bringing accumulations of 15 to 20 cm. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with the temperature rising to –14 C by morning.

Wednesday: Snow mixed with ice pellets and a high near –2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high of –13 C.

Tonight: Clouds will move in with snow beginning this evening, changing to ice pellets before morning. Accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected along with northeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will rise to –12 C by morning.

Wednesday: Ice pellets will change to light freezing rain with a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon, winds from the west near 15 km/h and a high near –13 C.

Tonight: Snow will begin in the evening, changing over to ice pellets before morning. Accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected along with northeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will rise to –8 C, except along the Fundy coast where it will rise to 0 C.

Wednesday: Ice pellets and freezing rain will change over to showers with a high near 7 C.