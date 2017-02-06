Skies are expected to clear across New Brunswick from west to east, with northwesterly winds bringing in cold air on Monday, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Expect temperatures to drop several degrees going into this afternoon," Allen said.

"Tonight will be cold with mostly clear skies across the Maritimes provinces with winds beginning to die down.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny and cold with a system pushing north late in the day, bringing increased cloudiness late in the afternoon.

"This will bring some snow, ice pellets and freezing rain late Tuesday into Wednesday across the Maritimes," Allen said.

"On Wednesday right now it appears a general 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets, with a few millimetres of freezing rain and rain."

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of New Brunswick warning of the snow, ice pellet and freezing rain mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

"The mixed precipitation is forecast to change to showers or flurries on Wednesday before tapering off during the day as the weather system moves away from the region," the statement said.

"Snowfall amounts could approach warning criteria in some regions and freezing rain also has the potential to reach warning criteria."

Allen said beyond that, another storm could drop significant snow across southern New Brunswick Thursday evening, into Friday morning.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with the temperatures falling to –15 C.

Tonight: A few clouds are expected with a low near –29 C.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a high of –16 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with the temperature falling to –10 C.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds with winds becoming light and a low near –21 C.

Tuesday: Skies will be mainly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a high near –13 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be a mainly sunny day with a chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with the temperature falling to –8 C.

Tonight: A few clouds are expected with light winds and a low of –20 C, –17 C along the Fundy coast.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a high near –13 C.