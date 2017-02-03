Today will be cold with highs between –9 C and –14 C, and temperatures over the next few days will also be colder than normal, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"All this is thanks to a building ridge of high pressure over the Maritime provinces," Allen said. "Most will see sunny skies."

Overnight, winds will be light and temperatures will drop to below –20 C with the cold temperatures continuing into Saturday and Sunday.

"Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and freezing temperatures. It will be a great weekend to be outdoors — provided you are dressed for it," Allen said.

More freezing rain possible next week

Looking forward to next week, Allen warns of a system moving in mid-week that could push out the high pressure system responsible for this stretch of cold but sunny weather.

"Details need to be resolved, however I will note that it has the potential to bring more freezing rain to the region," he said.

New Brunswick Forecast:

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a chance of flurries, winds from the west at 15 km/h and a high of –14 C.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds with a low of –27 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud is on the way with a high of –14 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the west at 15 km/h and a high of –10 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds and a low near –21 C.

Saturday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –11 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A sunny day is on the west with winds from the west at 20 km/h and a high of –9 C, –6 C on the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds with a low of –20 C, –15 C along the Fundy coast.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud is on the way with a high near –10 C.