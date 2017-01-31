Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with cooler temperatures than in previous days, and a light northwestern wind bringing in colder air, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Daytime highs will fail to reach the freezing mark across the Maritimes," Allen said.

"Overnight it will be mostly clear with lows approaching or exceeding the minus double digits."

Snow is expected on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, with moderate accumulations of five to 10 cm possible in southern New Brunswick, eastern Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

"I don't expect too much in the way of disruptions with this system," said Allen.

"However areas that haven't dealt with significant winter precipitation in a few weeks are encouraged to be extra cautious on the roads."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near –7 C.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected with continued light winds and a low of –20 C.

Wednesday: Another mainly sunny day on the way with a high near –8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Skies will clear this morning, becoming sunny with light winds and a high near –6 C.

Tonight: Clear skies with light winds and low near –17 C.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with flurries and a high near –6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Skies will become sunny this morning with light winds and a high near –5 C.

Tonight: It will be clear with light winds and a low near –15 C.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds are expected with light snow and a high near –4 C, –1 C along the Fundy coast.