After this week's major ice storm, there are still more than 58,000 NB Power customers waking up on Friday without electricity and many schools are still closed across the province.

On the Acadian Peninsula, 20,000 homes and businesses are in the dark. More than 11,000 NB Power customers in Miramichi are without power, while Moncton has 10,000 customers still waiting for electricity.

Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the Anglophone East School District, said Thursday evening that while progress has been made by NB Power, there would be school closures for the fourth day in a row.

"We still have 13 schools without power and one school unable to open due to flooding and the cleanup taking place," he said.

Schools closed on Friday include the following:

Arnold H McLeod

Birchmount​

Harrison Trimble High School

JMA Armstrong/Salisbury Middle

Bernice MacNaughton High School

Magnetic Hill

Riverside Consolidated

Riverview East

Salisbury Elementary

Caledonia High School

Hillsborough Elementary

Mountain View

Evergreen Park

In the Anglophone North school district, all schools are closed today in Rexton and Mirmichi. There are schools still closed in the Francophone South school district:

Louis-J.-Robichaud

Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard​

Carrefour Beausoleil

Régionale de Baie Sainte-Anne

W-F-Boisvert

Secondaire Assomption

Soleil Levant

Blanche-Bourgeois

Mont Carmel

Mild temperatures continue

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen, said Friday morning will start out mild, although brisk westerly winds will bring cooler temperatures.

"These moderate winds with peak gusts near 70 km/h will be responsible for flurry activity across the region today," he said.

"New Brunswick should see more of a mix of sun and cloud early with increasing clouds into the late afternoon."

Accumulations between two and four centimetres are expected across northern New Brunswick.

Allen expects Sunday to be the brightest day of the weekend with temperatures within a few degrees of 0 C during the day.

"At the moment the weather at the start of the week looks to remain calm, with some sunshine," said Allen.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with 2 to 4 cm of flurries, winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a high of –5 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low of –11 C.

Saturday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with increasing clouds and flurries in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near –2 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low near –9 C.

Saturday: Skies will be mainly sunny with a few clouds and a high of –3 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with increasing clouds and a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high near –1 C, and 1 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Flurries overnight bringing local accumulations near 2 cm with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low of –8 C.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a few clouds and a high of –3 C.