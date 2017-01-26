There are still more than 85,000 NB Power customers without electricity this morning as 270 line crews continue to repair the damage done by this week's major ice storm.

Moncton and the Acadian Peninsula, areas hit the hardest by the ice storm, both have more than 21,000 customers that are still without power, while the Miramichi area has more than 16,000 customers still without electricity.

Marie–Andrée Bolduc, spokeswoman for NB Power, said 270 crews are on the ground operating out of eight local centres across the province and have been making progress on restoring power.

NB Power has reached out to other utilities and contractors from Nova Scotia and Maine to assist in restoring electricity. The utility is also assessing the possibility of having more crews from Hydro Quebec join in the restoration.

"Customers have been patient and we understand this is a frustrating experience for them and we're fully engaged with this massive restoration," she said.

​The NB Power website says it's hoping to have 60 per cent of customers restored by the end of Thursday night in Sussex and Moncton.

In Tracadie, Miramichi, Sackville, Shediac and Bouctouche, NB Power expects to have 99 per cent of customers restored by the end of Thursday night.

An ice storm this week has knocked over trees across the province. (CBC)

In St. Stephen, Woodstock, Bathurst, Eel River, Rothesay and Fredericton, NB Power said it expects to have 99 per cent of customers restored late Thursday night.

Bolduc said this is one of the worst storms the province has ever seen.

"The weather has not been very co-operative over the past 48 hours," she said.

"There's ice buildups on trees and lines."

Schools closed

Many schools remain closed in eastern New Brunswick on Thursday as the province cleans up after this week's ice storm. (CBC)

In the Anglophone North school district, schools in the Miramichi and Rexton areas are closed and all schools on the Acadian Peninsula are closed today.

The power outages have forced officials in Anglophone East to close the following 18 schools this morning:

Arnold H McLeod School

Evergreen Park School

Beaverborok Arnold H Mcleod

Birchmount School

Dorchester Consolidated School

Harrison Trimble High School

Havelock School

JMA Armstrong/Salisbury Middle School

MacNaughton Science and Tech Centre

Magnetic Hill School

Mountain View School

Port Elgin Elementary School

Riverside Consolidated School

Riverview East School

Riverview High High School

Salisbury Elementary School

Shediac Cape School

Caledonia High School

Hillsborough Elementary School.

In the Francophone South school district, several schools are also closed today:

Régionale de Baie Sainte-Anne

Blanche–Bourgeois

Carrefour Beausoleil

Soleil Levant

Secondaire Assomption

Louis-J. Robichaud School

W.–F–Boisver

Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard

Mont Carmel

Traffic lights still out

In Moncton, Codiac Transpo is back up and running this morning but supervisor Trevor Robson, said many sets of traffic lights on busy streets are still not working.

Power is still out at the lights at Vaughan Harvey Boulevard and St. George Street, Vaughan Harvey Bouleveard and Gordon Street and Edinburgh Drive and St George Street

Robson said there have been some close calls over the past 24 hours and is reminding drivers to treat those intersections as a four-way stop.​

The temperatures have been mild across the Maritimes, which is melting the ice.

Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist, said those above normal temperatures will continue Thursday with some clearing expected this morning.

"A weak disturbance pushing in from the south will bring a southerly flow, mild temperatures and showers... with the southern half of New Brunswick experiencing a chance of both flurries and showers," Allen said.

The northern half of New Brunswick will see cloudy conditions today and flurries this evening as winds shift from the northwest.

"The weekend is looking calm across the region with temperatures slightly above seasonal with a mixture of sun and cloud."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, light winds and a high near 2 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a low of –9 C.

Friday: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near –5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Skies will be sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon and a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the south at 15 km/h with a high near 2 C.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a low of –7 C.

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high near –2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: There is a chance of flurries this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with increasing clouds late in the afternoon. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 3 C, 5 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low near –5 C.

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high near –1 C.