Over 117,000 NB Power customers are without electricity, schools are closed and police have issued travel warnings after many parts of New Brunswick were hit by an overnight ice storm.

The bulk of the outages (the numbers are constantly changing) are in the Moncton area, with over 38,000 affected, according to the utility. As of 8:10 a.m. AT, there also were about 12,000 outages in the Shediac region, over 12,000 in Kent County and over 19,000 in the Acadian Peninsula.

NB Power calls the storm "a major weather event," and said crews will assess the damage as soon as it is safe.

On Tuesday night, the utility said it had an extra 60 crews ready to respond to the anticipated outages.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokeswoman for NB Power, said crews have been working overnight.

She anticipates restoring power lines will take a few days and NB Power is looking at getting help from other utilities.

"The trees are really being weighed down and they're making contact with the lines, but also heavy buildup of snow on the lines themselves and they really kind of exceed the capacity of weight," said Bolduc.

"The restoration efforts are challenging right now because the storm is still going through in some areas, so access to sites and road conditions are tricky for the crews."

School closures

These school buses aren't moving on Wednesday. Several school districts have cancelled classes because of the ice storm. (CBC)

The University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus and the St. Thomas University campus, as well as the Univeristy of Moncton, will be closed until noon.

Some school districts that have cancelled classes include:

Anglophone West school district

Anglophone East school district

Anglophone North school district

Anglophone South, with schools closed in Hampton, Kingston, Belleisle, Apohaqui, Norton and Sussex.

Francophone South school district (except for École des Pionniers, Secondaire Assomption and Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain).

Travel warnings

No travel advisory, due to weather conditions. On Route 95 from Woodstock area to Houlton, Maine. — @RCMPNB

The RCMP has issued a no-travel advisory for the Trans-Canada Highway from the Grand Falls area to Longs Creek as well as Route 95.

Sgt. Chantal Farrah says New Brunswick RCMP have received some 20 calls reporting accidents involving drivers who are losing control on slushy and flooded roads.

She urges drivers to exercise caution because several trees have fallen onto roads.

"People really have to slow down. If you have a gut feeling that it looks really flooded ... it's best to not chance it."

Felicia Murphy, spokeswoman for Brun-Way Highways Operations Inc., the company that maintains the highway from Longs Creek to the Quebec border, said water is covering the road.

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, there was a lot of precipitation. Murphy said certain spots on the highway are covered with snow, and slippery and slushy.

Drivers should give themselves extra travel time Wednesday, said Norman Clouston, general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., which manages the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton.

He said crews are plowing ice pellets and slush, and applying road salt.

"There is standing water on occasion. The buildup appears not to be allowing water to drain through it, and it's very heavy and wet," said Clouston.

"Crews have been out there all night."

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the storm will move out slowly on Wednesday. (CBC)

Public transit isn't running in Moncton, and Codiac Transpo announced it is closed until further notice.

Trevor Robson, a supervisor with Codiac Transpo, said early Wednesday that a decision on when the bus service will reopen will be made at 10 a.m.

Nearly all of New Brunswick remains under a freezing rain or rainfall warning. The only exception is the Fredericton area.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the storm will slowly move out and mild temperatures are expected. But northern regions of New Brunswick will get 15 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets, in addition to several hours of freezing rain.

"Central New Brunswick, from York through Kent County, appear to be at the highest risk of dangerous ice" formation, Allen said.

"Elsewhere, there will be enough freezing rain to make travel on roads dangerous. The Atlantic and Fundy coasts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will be looking at 40 to 80 millimetres of rain."

High winds and heavy rain are causing poor driving conditions.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Ice pellets mixed with snow and freezing rain expected, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h with a high of –1 C.

Tonight: Light snow with winds from the south near 15 km/h and a low of –5 C.

Thursday: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near –1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Rain will taper to showers this morning bringing about 5 to 10 mm along with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a high near 3 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h with a low near –3 C.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers and a high near 2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Rain will taper to showers this afternoon bringing another 10 to 20 mm. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high near 7 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, winds from the southwest at 20 km/h and a low of –2 C.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers and a high near 3 C.