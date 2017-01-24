A blustery storm is expected to roll through the province today.

Freezing rain is expected across New Brunswick with many southern areas also under a rain warning, according to Environment Canada.

Schools in the Anglophone South school district were the first to close Tuesday morning with the nasty mix of precipitation expected to begin in the southwest corner of the province before daybreak.

Schools in the Anglophone East and Anglophone West school districts are also closed.

Most schools in the Francophone South school district are closed with the exception of Baie Sainte-Anne, Carrefour Beausoleil, Soleil Levant, Secondaire Assomption, W.-F.-Boisvert and Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard.

Several flights are also cancelled out of the Fredericton International Airport later today.

"Snow and ice pellets will begin over southwestern areas this morning, spreading northeastward through the course of the day," said the warning from Environment Canada.

"Precipitation will change quickly to freezing rain across the far south. The area of freezing rain will advance northward later today and tonight with some areas seeing a significant amount of ice accretion."

Freezing rain will change to rain across the south, however it is expected to continue across northern New Brunswick into Wednesday afternoon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."

Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist, said the storm will push north and eastward throughout the day, encompassing all of the Maritimes by this evening.

"New Brunswick will see mostly ice pellets to start, before transitioning into an extended period of freezing rain," Allen said.

"Most of New Brunswick will change over to rain Wednesday morning, however the northern third will continue to see a wintery mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain."

Strong winds are expected along the Atlantic and Fundy coast with gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h out of the northeast.

The storm will begin to move out of the region on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

"I expect northern regions of New Brunswick to see between 15 to 20 mm of snow and ice pellets in addition to several hours of freezing rain." Allen said.

"Central New Brunswick, from Carleton, York through to Kent County into Prince County P.E.I. appear to be at the highest risk of dangerous ice accretion greater than 10 mm which could lead to multiple power outages."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing cloudiness today with winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Snow and ice pellets are expected to begin in the early evening, becoming mixed with freezing rain. Total snowfall and ice pellet amounts of 15 to 25 cm and ice build-up of 5 to 10 mm. Winds will increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h with the temperature steady near –3 C.

Wednesday: It will be windy with snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain and a high of –2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be cloudy with snow, mixed with ice pellets, beginning near noon and changing to freezing rain. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with ice build-up between 10 to 25 mm and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Freezing rain will be mixed with ice pellets at times with winds from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h and the temperature rising to 0 C by morning.

Wednesday: Expect a windy day with freezing rain changing to rain and a high near 3 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Snow will be mixed with ice pellets beginning this morning and changing to freezing rain. Winds will be from the northeast at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h with ice-build up of 5 to 15 mm and total rainfall of 30 to 60 mm. The high will reach –2 C, except 0 C on the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Freezing rain or rain will continue with winds from the northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h and the temperature rising to 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: It will be rainy and windy with a high near 4 C, 6 C along the Fundy coast.