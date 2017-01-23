Don't be fooled by Monday's warm temperatures.

The week will start off clear and calm with temperatures slightly above normal and lots of sunshine, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen, but it's not going to last.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern New Brunswick on Tuesday and a special weather statement for the rest of the province.

It is important to emphasize that the Maritimes will be experiencing a significant storm starting Tuesday that will likely linger into Thursday - Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist

"Freezing rain or ice pellets will begin Tuesday morning and persist into the evening," according to the statement which includes the Fredericton, Saint John, St. Stephen and Sussex areas along with Grand Manan and the Fundy coast.

"The freezing rain will quickly change to rain along the Fundy coast. A significant duration and accumulation of freezing rain is likely before it changes to rain overnight Tuesday."

Meanwhile the rest of the province should also expect nasty weather with gusty winds and an extending period of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning.

"A band of ice pellets and freezing rain will move over southern portions of the province Tuesday morning and then reach northern regions by afternoon or evening," the weather statement reads.

"Over extreme northern sections of the province significant snowfall is possible Tuesday night."

Allen said most of New Brunswick will see an extended period of freezing rain and ice pellets although amounts are still unclear.

"For now, it is important to emphasize that the Maritimes will be experiencing a significant storm starting Tuesday that will likely linger into Thursday," he said.

Allen said the worst impacts from the storm in terms of travel are likely to be in the northern and central regions of the province although local flooding could be an issue for the Fundy shore.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with increasing cloudiness by morning, light winds and a low near –12 C.

Tuesday: The day will start out cloudy with snow and wind moving in and a high near –4 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Skies will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high of –3 C.

Tonight: It will begin clear but skies will cloud over by morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h with a low near –9 C.

Tuesday: Skies will start out cloudy with snow or ice pellets expected along with strong winds and a high near –2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness by morning with a low near –8 C. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by morning except gusting to 70 km/h along the Fundy coast.

Tuesday: Freezing rain or rain along with strong winds and a high near –2 C, except 1 C along the Fundy coast.