Enjoy the tranquil weather while it lasts.

Friday will be a calm day across New Brunswick and the Maritimes with temperatures above seasonal and a mix of sun and cloud, according to Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist.

"Cloud cover will build into the region from the…southwest in the overnight period into Saturday," he said.

"No precipitation of significance is expected, however this feature will cause Saturday to be cloudier than Sunday."

Weekend temperatures will continue to be above normal with highs a few degrees on either side of the freezing mark.

Allen said the next few days will be nice but our calm weather isn't expected to last.

"On Tuesday or Wednesday it appears that a storm system will approach the region from the south, yielding a winter mix of weather."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with flurries, light winds and a low near –10 C.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near –2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with light winds and a low near –7 C.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud today with flurries, light winds and a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with light winds and a low near –7 C.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near –1 C, except 1 C along the Fundy coast.