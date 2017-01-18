Expect mostly cloudy skies across New Brunswick today with temperatures remaining near or slightly below normal, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen, with highs between –4 C and –9 C.

"As high pressure continues to dominate our weather, some clearing will take place in the overnight period before clouds and flurries start moving in from west to east across the Maritimes," Allen said.

Tomorrow, there will be some light snow and flurries, but Allen does not expect any significant accumulation with just two to five centimetres expected.

"The cloud cover and precipitation will allow temperatures to increase slightly compared to today."

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, Allen said it looks "uncharacteristically quiet by Maritime standards," with near seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud.

"Enjoy the tranquil weather while it lasts," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with light winds and a high near –9 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with flurries beginning before morning. Winds will be light with a low near –13 C.

Thursday: Skies will be overcast with flurries and a high near –5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high near –6 C.

Tonight: Expect increasing clouds with light snow before morning. Winds will be light with a low of –13 C.

Thursday: Skies will be overcast with flurries and a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with winds from the northeast at 15 km/h and a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Expect increasing clouds with a chance of flurries, light winds and a low of –6 C.

Thursday: Skies will be overcast with flurries and a high near 0 C.