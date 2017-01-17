New Brunswickers will wake up to clear skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures, however winds from the northwest will continue, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"As winds out of the northwest persist throughout the afternoon, daytime highs will be similar to yesterday," Allen said.

It will be mostly sunny with winds dying down by this evening.

"Southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will see increasing clouds with a low pressure system that will move well to our southeast on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below seasonal."

Normal highs for this time of the year are between –3 C and –7 C.

​On Thursday a weak system is expected to spread flurries but no significant accumulation.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and temperatures falling to near –11 C.

Tonight: Expect clear skies and light winds with a low near –22 C.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near –8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and temperatures falling to near –6 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds by morning with light winds and a low near –18 C.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Skies will be sunny with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and the temperature falling to near –6 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds by morning with light winds and a low near –16 C.

Wednesday: A mostly cloudy day is expected with a high near –5 C.