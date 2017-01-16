New Brunswick residents are waking up to unseasonably cold temperatures yet again this morning.

Temperatures are near or below –20 C, said CBC meteorologist, Brennan Allen.

"However continued high pressure and a developing weak southerly flow will allow for some warming throughout the day allowing daytime highs to approach seasonal values."

Monday will be mostly sunny to start, light flurries, and increasing cloudiness later in the day.

"Tuesday will start off much warmer than today," Allen said. "However daytime highs will be similar as winds shift out of the northwest, preventing temperatures from warming much throughout the day."

Allen expects the rest of the week to bring a mix of sun and cloud with seasonal to slightly above seasonal temperatures in New Brunswick.

"The only exception could be a system that might bring a wintery mix of precipitation to southwest New Brunswick...on Wednesday — however it will likely track to the south of the Maritimes.".

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with increasing cloudiness and flurries this afternoon bringing near 2 cm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near –7 C.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, then clearing with winds from the west at 15 km/h and a low near –16 C.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near –10 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be sunny this morning with increasing cloudiness. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near –5 C.

Tonight: Expect some flurries this evening bringing about 2 cm, winds from the west at 15 km/h and a low near –13 C.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny with a high near –8 C, and –4 C along the Fundy coast.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high near –5 C, and –1 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Expect flurries bringing about 2 cm along with winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will increase to 0 C overnight and then fall throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny with a high near –8 C, –4 C along the Fundy coast.