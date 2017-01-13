We're in for another chilly day across New Brunswick.

The highest temperatures of the day will be early this morning across New Brunswick, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen, who said it will get colder across the province as the hours pass.

"Winds will shift out of the northwest bringing both clearing and much colder air," said Allen.

A wind warning has also been issued by Environment Canada for the Acadian Peninsula.

"Northwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h will spread across the Acadian Peninsula this afternoon and gradually diminish near midnight," according to the statement.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Allen says with the northwesterly winds, isolated flurries are also likely along the eastern coast of New Brunswick.

"Generally accumulations will be minimal but if roads are still wet this afternoon, a small accumulation plus some ice formation could make roads slick," he said.

By Saturday morning temperatures will be below –20 C. A sunny weekend is expected with highs 10 to 15 degrees below the seasonal norms.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with flurries bringing 2 cm of snow and a high near –1 C this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h except on the Acadian Peninsula where wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

Tonight: Skies will clear with winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a low near –24 C.

Saturday: Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near –15 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be partly cloudy with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach 4 C this morning but fall throughout the day.

Tonight: Skies will clear with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low near –20 C.

Satruday: Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near –13 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high this morning near 6 C, but falling throughout the day. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will clear with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low near –20 C.

Saturday: Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near –13 C.