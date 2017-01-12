Thursday will be another mild and windy day across New Brunswick, however it will get off to a slippery start after rain and melting yesterday and freezing temperatures overnight.

"Temperatures will rise even further today, potentially reaching low double digits in parts of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick," said Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Skies will be cloudy with light showers and fog on Thursday and heavier rain overnight into Friday morning.

"Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts because by Friday morning temperatures will begin to fall as a strong high pressure system pushes in from Quebec bringing another blast of unseasonably cold temperatures that will last throughout the weekened."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be cloudy with fog and showers early, then 10 to 20 mm of rain. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high of 6 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low of –4 C by morning.

Friday: Cloudy and windy with a chance of flurries. The high will reach –4 C in the morning but fall to –7 C by afternoon.

Fredericton and area

Today: Skies will be cloudy with 5 to 10 mm of rain expected later in the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high near 10 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear by morning with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a low of 0 C.

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. It will be windy with a high of 0 C in the morning but falling by afternoon.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be cloudy with 10 to 20 mm of rain, winds from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h and a high of 10 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by morning and the temperatures falling to 2 C.

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with the chance of flurries. It will be windy with the high near 2 C in the morning but falling by afternoon.