It will be a messy day across New Brunswick with a mix of snow and rain, forcing some school closures across the province.

Schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed today, due to icy road conditions.

The Francophone South school district has also closed schools in Fredericton and Oromocto.

Schools in ASD-W are closed today due to weather and icy road conditions — @DavidMcTimoney

"This morning precipitation should generally start as some flurries or showers... temperatures will continue to warm 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal normals," Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist.

The southern half of New Brunswick will see between 5 and 15 millimetres of rain as the snow won't last long, but it will be a different story in the north.

"The northern half of New Brunswick won't switch over to rain until mid-morning which should allow for 5 to 15 centimetres of snow followed by 5 millimetres of rain."

Allen said Wednesday will be a wet, mild and windy day across the Maritimes but temperatures will drop below the freezing mark tonight, before warming up again on Thursday.

​"Be on the lookout for some icy roads and sidewalks Wednesday night."

On Thursday temperatures could reach the low double digits in southern New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia.

"Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts because by Friday afternoon temperatures will begin to fall as a strong high pressure system pushes in from Quebec bringing another blast of unseasonably cold temperatures that will last throughout the weekend."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Snow will change over to rain this morning and end this afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are expected along with rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 mm. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h with a high of 3 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with light winds and low near –3 C.

Thursday: Expect a windy day with showers and a high near 6 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Snow will change to rain this morning and then end late in the afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are expected along with rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h with a high near 5 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a low near –4 C.

Thursday: Expect a windy day with showers and a high near 8 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Flurries are expected to turn to rain this morning with snowfall accumulations of 2 cm and rainfall amounts of 5 to 20 mm before it ends late in the afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h with a high near 6 C.

​Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with light winds from the south and low near 0 C, except 3 C along the Fundy coast.

Thursday: It will be windy with showers and a high near 9 C.