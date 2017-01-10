It will be another cold morning across New Brunswick with temperatures expected to rise dramatically beginning this afternoon and overnight, as winds shift out of the south.

"This morning those southerly winds will help to set up a small band of flurries or showers across southern New Brunswick, which could result in some local snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 centimetres," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Allen said the southerly winds will also bring more seasonal temperatures this afternoon, and above normal temperatures by Wednesday morning as another low pressure system brings snow to northern and western New Brunswick.

"On Wednesday, temperatures will continue to warm to 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal norms, and rain and strong south to southeast winds will occur."

Allen expects 10 to 20 mm of rain across most of the Maritimes with the exception of northern New Brunswick.

"The northern half of New Brunswick won't switch over to rain until the afternoon which should allow for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, followed by 5 to 10 millimetres of rain," Allen said.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday, with the possibility of low double digits in southern New Brunswick.

"Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts," said Allen.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing clouds this morning with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of –7 C.

Tonight: Light snow starting before midnight with winds from the southeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h and accumulations of 4 to 8 cm. The temperature will rise to 1 C by morning.

Wednesday: Snow will change to rain late in the morning with a high near 2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with 2 cm of flurries in the morning. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Light snow will begin overnight with accumulations of 4 to 8 cm expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with the temperature rising to 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: A rainy and windy day is on the way with a high of 4 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mostly cloudy day with flurries bringing accumulations of 4 to 8 cm. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h with a high near 1 C, 3 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with flurries or light rain. Winds will be from the southeast at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h with the temperature rising to 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: It will be rainy and windy with a high near 5 C.