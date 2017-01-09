New Brunswickers will start the work week off by braving chilly temperatures across the province.

Winds from the northwest have pushed some very cold air into the Maritimes and the sunny but frigid conditions are expected to continue throughout Monday, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Daytime highs [will be] 10 to 15 degrees below normal with wind chill values between –35 to –25," Allen said.

Monday evening a weak trough of low pressure will push from west to east bringing clouds and light flurries to New Brunswick.

"By Tuesday morning this should allow for winds to be generally out of the south, southeast which will help to warm up coastal regions of mainland Nova Scotia, the Fundy shore and Prince Edward Island."

By mid-week, Allen expects above seasonal temperatures and rain across the province, beginning as snow in New Brunswick on Tuesday night.

"Like a yo-yo, the weather in the Maritimes is always up and down and this week is no exception," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the southwest at 15 km/h with a high of –19 C.

Tonight: Skies will cloud over with the chance of flurries and a low near –23 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with flurries and a high of –7 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the southwest at 15 km/h and a high of –17 C.

Tonight: Expect increasing clouds overnight with a chance of flurries and a low near –21 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud is on the way with flurries and a high near –5 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be sunny with winds from the west at 15 km/h and a high near –16 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of flurries and winds from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will rise overnight to –12 C by morning.

Tuesday: It will be mostly cloudy with flurries and a high near –2 C.