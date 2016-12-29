It's the calm before the storm.

Thursday's weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a few flurries, according to CBC meteorologist, Brennan Allen.

But don't get too comfortable. The region's next major storm will approach from the southwest, Thursday evening.

Rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for the Fundy coast and a snowfall warning for north-central New Brunswick, including Fredericton, has been sent out.

There is also a winter storm warning for Gloucester and the eastern half of Restigouche County.

"Winds will begin to pick up out of the east/southeast late in the day on Thursday and will increase into Friday morning," said Allen.

Peak wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected along the Fundy coast.

The precipitation will start late Thursday evening in western New Brunswick, with the southern half of the province expecting 5 to 15 cm of snow before changing to rain by Friday morning.

Residents can expect between 10 to 20 mm of rain and 20 to 40 mm of rain along the Fundy coast.

Temperatures will also start to fall in the afternoon, which may result in some flurry activity in regions that change to rain late Friday.

Thursday's Forecast

Fredericton area

Today: Mostly cloudy with flurries in the morning and increasing clouds late in the afternoon.

Northeastern winds will be traveling at 15 km/h with up to 2 cm of snow and a high near —2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow beginning before midnight and becoming rain by morning.

Eastern winds will travel at 40 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h by morning, with about 10 to 15 cm of snow and 5 to 10 mm of rain.

Temperatures will increase to 4 C by morning.

Northern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with flurries in the morning, with increasing clouds late in the afternoon.

Winds becoming southeast and traveling at 15 km/h, with local snowfall of 2 cm and a high near —3 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow beginning before midnight.

Eastern winds will travel at 40 km/h gusting to 80 km/h by morning with 20 to 40 cm of snow.

The temperature will rise to 1 C by morning.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with flurries in the morning and increasing clouds late in the afternoon.

Eastern winds traveling at 15 km/h with local snowfall accumulations of 2 cm and a high near 0 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow beginning before midnight, then becoming rain.

Eastern winds will increase from 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h by morning with 5 to 10 cm of snow and 10 to 20 mm of rain. There could be 20 to 40 mm of rain along the Funday coast.

The temperature will increase to 7 C by morning.