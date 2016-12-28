After some record high temperatures on Tuesday, temperatures have cooled off overnight and icy conditions are possible this morning, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day across the Maritimes but bad weather is on the way Thursday for all of New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement has been issued for the entire province, warning "an intensifying disturbance" will approach from the southwest on Thursday.

"Snow will develop ahead of the disturbance on Thursday and then become heavy Thursday night," said the statement.

"The snow will be accompanied by strong easterly winds which may give reduced visibility."

Allen said the storm will bring mainly rain to Nova Scotia, snow changing to rain for Prince Edward Island and southern New Brunswick, and mostly snow for the northern half of New Brunswick.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and accumulations of 2 to 4 cm possible. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 km/h with a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the east at 15 km/h with a low near –12 C.

Thursday: A mostly cloudy day is expected with a high near –3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries bringing 2 cm of accumulation. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 km/h with a high near –2 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of –6 C.

Thursday: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with flurries bringing local accumulations of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 km/h with a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with flurries and a low near –6 C.

Thursday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high near 1 C.