Santa's coming—and he's bringing some snow with him.

It will be a mainly sunny day across New Brunswick with temperatures slightly below the freezing mark, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"It should be a good day for travel across the Maritimes," Allen said.

"However despite the generally sunny day caution should be used in the morning since yesterday's precipitation in combination with freezing temperatures may result in slippery roads."

The Christmas weekend will see a southerly flow and warming temperatures on Saturday with 2 to 4 cm of snow expected in northern and central New Brunswick and 5 to 10 mm of light rain in the south.

"It is possible roads will become icy Christmas Eve night in southern New Brunswick," Allen said.

On Christmas Day temperatures will continue to fall with northwest winds and a few flurries.

Boxing Day will bring a mix of sun and cloud but another system moving in that night will result in snow turning to rain in most areas.

"The classic roller coaster of Maritime weather has found us again, just in time for the holiday season."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with winds from the southwest at 15 km/h and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: A few clouds are expected with winds from the south at 15 km/h and a low near –4 C.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning, then light snow late in the afternoon with a high near 0 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with winds from the southwest at 15 km/h and a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds with winds from the south at 15 km/h and a low near –6 C.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning, then light rain or snow in the afternoon with a high near 2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with winds from the southwest at 15 km/h and a high near 0 C.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds with winds from the south at 15 km/h and a low near –4 C.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon with a high near 4 C.