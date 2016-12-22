Skies will cloud over across the province this morning, with light snow expected for most of the province according to CBC meteorologist, Brennan Allen.

The Fundy coast will see rain but snowfall accumulations for the rest of New Brunswick will be between 3 and 8 cm.

"Accumulations will be highest in southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, with lighter amounts as you move further north through New Brunswick."

The precipitation is expected to end this evening in northwestern New Brunswick and continue through the night in the southeast.

"The entire region will be mostly sunny on Friday with seasonal temperatures, therefore it should be a good travel day overall," Allen said.

The Christmas weekend will bring light snow or rain on Saturday and flurries on Sunday morning.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing clouds this morning and then about 2 cm of flurries are expected with light winds and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear overnight with light winds and a low near –11 C.

Friday: It will be mainly sunny with a high near –4 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Increasing clouds this morning then flurries with accumulations of 2 to 4 cm expected. Winds will be light with a high of 1 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear with light winds and a low of –7 C.

Friday: It will be mainly sunny with a high near –2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing clouds this morning then light snow, except along the Fundy coast where there will be light rain. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 cm and rainfall accumulation of 5 to 10 mm are expected with winds from the south at 20 km/h and a high of 1 C.

Tonight: Light snow will end overnight with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h and a low near –3 C.

Friday: It will be mainly sunny with a high near –1 C.