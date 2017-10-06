The unemployment rate in New Brunswick remained steady at 7.8 per cent in September as 700 jobs were added to the economy, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

About 2,600 full-time jobs were added and 1,800 part-time jobs were lost, according to the labour force report.

In September, the province's unemployment rate increased to 7.8 per cent.

But in September, the number of people looking for work in New Brunswick remained at 29,700 people.

The September jobless rate is still better than a year ago, when it sat at 8.6 per cent, after a loss of 3,000 jobs.

New Brunswick has the lowest unemployment rate in Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia's jobless rate was nine per cent in September, followed by Prince Edward Island at 9.5 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador at 15.1 per cent.

It was the 10th month in a row that the Canadian economy added jobs, although the surge in full-time jobs was offset by the loss of part-time jobs.

About 112,000 full-time jobs were added, and 102,000 part-time jobs were lost.

