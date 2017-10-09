Government offices and many retail outlets are closed Thanksgiving Monday, so it's best to check before venturing out to shop or access services.
Thanksgiving falls on the second Monday of October.
Here's what's open and closed:
Retail and grocery
- Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place will be closed.
- Sobeys stores will be closed.
- All corporate NB Liquor stores are closed.
- Walmart is closed.
- Altantic Supertores will be closed.
- Northumberland Mall in Miramichi will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saint John City Market is closed.
- Place Bathurst is also closed for the holiday.
Government offices and public service
- City of Fredericton and all administrative offices will be closed.
- Fredericton Transit will not be operating.
- Saint John City Hall and administrative offices will be closed.
- Saint John Transit will operate on its normal Sunday/holiday hours.
- Codiac Transpo will not be operating during the holiday.
- City of Moncton will be closed.
- All Service New Brunswick offices will be closed.