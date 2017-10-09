Government offices and many retail outlets are closed Thanksgiving Monday, so it's best to check before venturing out to shop or access services.

Thanksgiving falls on the second Monday of October.

Codaic Transpo, Fredericton Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving. Saint John Transit will operate on its normal Sunday and holiday schedule. (CBC)

Here's what's open and closed:

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place will be closed.

Sobeys stores will be closed.

All corporate NB Liquor stores are closed.

Walmart is closed.

Altantic Supertores will be closed.

Northumberland Mall in Miramichi will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint John City Market is closed.

Place Bathurst is also closed for the holiday.

Government offices and public service