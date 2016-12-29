A Fredericton surrogate who carried twins for an Australian couple is ecstatic after delivering twin girls early Wednesday morning in Ottawa.

"I feel so happy for Haley," said Terri Stewart from her bed at the Ottawa Hospital.

"Watching her face when she was becoming a mother, it was indescribable."

For the past seven months, Stewart, 35, has been carrying twins from donor eggs and sperm of a Toronto couple. The babies were carried for Haley and Iain Hickman.

The twins were due in February but the first-time surrogate went into pre-term labour just over two weeks ago.

Jenna Hickman was born at 4:56 a.m. on Dec. 28. (Terri Stewart/Facebook)

Since Ontario is one of only two provinces in Canada that allow an automatic transfer of parentage, from surrogate to intended parents, Stewart had to be rushed to Ottawa from New Brunswick.

British Columbia is the only other province that allows an automatic transfer without going to court.

Stewart, who is already a mother of four, woke up at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with pains in her stomach. She woke up Hickman and the two women rushed to the hospital at 4 a.m., where Stewart was fully dilated.

"At one point I literally moved my knees a little bit and the nurse held them together and said, 'Don't move those,'" said the Fredericton woman.

Meet your daughters

Freya Hickman was born at 4:45 a.m. weighing three pounds, nine ounces, and Jenna Hickman was born at 4:56 a.m. weighing three pounds and four ounces.

"They're absolutely gorgeous," Hickman said from the hospital room.

"My heart just stopped for a brief moment."

Hickman, 40, tried to get a hold of her husband who's still in Australia, before the birth of their two daughters.

'It was everything I could have wanted.' - Terri Stewart

She finally got a hold of him on Skype once the babies were born, where she revealed her mask and gown and shared the news to the girls' new dad.

"I think we're all in a lot of shock," said Hickman.

"We're not even supposed to be in Ottawa [yet] and they're here."

The babies are healthy and if everything goes well, Stewart will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday. She plans to stay in Ottawa until Jan. 9 and wait for Iain Hickman to get to Ottawa and meet his new daughters.

The girls will be traveling to their new home in Picton, Australia, about 80 kilometres southwest of Sydney, in the next four weeks, depending on how smoothly the legalities go.

The babies will also need to develop their strength over the next few weeks.

The family of four will also pay a visit to Fredericton for a week, where they will be introduced to Stewart's extended family and friends.

"I'm still trying to process the fact I just had twins," said Stewart.

Christmas away from home

Freya Hickman was born at 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 28. (Terri Stewart/Faceboook)

Since Stewart was forced to be away from home on Christmas, the Hickman's offered to chip in and pay for her family's flights to spend the holidays in an Ottawa apartment, where they created new memories together.

"They [Stewart's family] kept saying, 'This is the best Christmas we've ever had,'" she said.

Stewart dropped off her youngest daughter and husband at the airport Tuesday night, just before the babies were born. But before they left, Addison, six, sent out instructions to the two baby girls.

"Addison kissed my belly and said, 'You babies hurry up so you can meet your mommy and so that I can have my mommy back,'" said Stewart.

Stewart said it's been difficult spending the last few weeks in Ottawa rather than being at home, but she wouldn't trade any of that for the world.

"It was everything I could have wanted," she said.