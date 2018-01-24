New Brunswick's deputy minister of education is taking the blame for the late cancellation of scheduled academic assessments of Grade 4 and Grade 10 anglophone students in April 2017 and says it is "categorically incorrect" to suspect there was any political reason behind what happened.

"It was my decision to delay the full roll out of the Grade 4 and Grade 10 assessments to this spring," wrote John McLaughlin in an email to CBC News.

McLaughlin said unspecified staffing problems in his department's assessment and evaluation branch caused significant problems that required six separate planned student examinations to be cancelled.

Those examinations included math, science and reading assessments of nearly 5,200 Grade 4 students and math and science assessments of about 5,400 Grade 10 students.

An additional targeted assessment of Grade 10 French-language skills among immersion and post-intensive French students was also terminated.

John McLaughlin, deputy minister of education. (CBC )

All six examinations had been in the planning stages for more than two years and were scheduled to be held province-wide between May 8 and 25. Planning had advanced to the point where students were all registered for the assessments in February 2017, but then in April all were called off.

"The delay was caused by staffing issues affecting the relatively small group of individuals who work in this area," said McLaughlin.

"Designing assessments for specific age groups is complex and specialized work which cannot be done by individuals who do not have the appropriate expertise and experience. Therefore when staffing issues arise, they can be difficult to resolve."

Missing Grade 10 results

Conducting assessments and charting results year after year are key elements of the Gallant government's 10-year education plan.

In addition to the cancelled 2017 assessments, McLaughlin said his department is also at fault for the mystery surrounding missing Grade 10 assessment results from 2016.

That year, the education plan was finalized and released by the province in September and, in it, the province claimed the first year of Grade 10 assessments had already occurred in May 2016 with results coming that fall.

'I can confirm that the spring of 2018 will be the first time these assessments will be fully implemented, and results will be available in the fall.' - Deputy Minister John McLaughlin

However, those results have never been published and there is some confusion about what happened. Although McLaughlin addresses the issue in his letter, he doesn't fully explain it.

"I can confirm that at the time the government's ten year education plan was released, it was our intention to deliver results according to the timelines expressed therein," said McLaughlin

"That said, the field testing process, which does not produce student results but rather validates the appropriateness of test questions, went on longer than anticipated."

Claim doesn't add up

Mclaughlin's claim the 2016 Grade 10 assessments were really a field test is not corroborated by the schedule released by the department at the time. It mentions only Grade 4 assessments were field tested that year.

In addition, the province's education plan was unveiled four months after the 2016 Grade 10 assessments were taken by students, and McLaughlin does not explain why the document claims results from those assessments would be published if that was never the intention.

But McLaughlin does directly dispute the idea that poor results from Grade 6 math, science and reading assessments, which were also conducted for the first time in 2016, played any role in Grade 10 results being held back that year or subsequent assessments being cancelled in 2017.

"This is categorically incorrect," he wrote and promised no further problems this year..

"I can confirm that the spring of 2018 will be the first time these assessments will be fully implemented, and results will be available in the fall. I apologize for any confusion this situation may have caused."

McLaughlin has been deputy minister in charge of the anglophone school system since May 2013. He was appointed by former Progressive Conservative Premier David Alward.