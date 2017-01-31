The New Brunswick government will spend $100,000 on food for people in regions hardest hit by the ice storm.

Premier Brian Gallant said Tuesday that the province is working with food banks to make sure people waiting for electricity — many for an entire week — have food.

The government is also setting up a disaster financial program to give residents the support they need to replace lost items.

About 14,000 people remain without power because of the storm, which was especially disruptive in the Acadian Peninsula and Miramichi areas. The government wants "to make sure they have the support they need," Gallant told reporters gathered in Neguac.

Residents are encouraged to save receipts for items lost during the storm, he said.

Gallant stressed, however, that the government will not pay for items that can be claimed through insurance.

Service New Brunswick has more information about the supports available as well as a damage report form.

People urged to go to centres

Gallant cautioned people without electricity to use care with any food left inside their home.

"Be vigilant with your food and throw it out if there's any concern that it may have expired," he said. "We encourage you strongly to be very cautious."

He said support from emergency and warming centres in many regions will continue, and remains available to people who just got their power back.

He added that the centers are available to anyone, even if they are not from the same community.

People without electricity have been urged to use caution with any food stored at their home during the outages. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

At 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, 10,780 households remained without power on the Acadian Peninsula, the hardest hit region, and another 1,168 in Kent County and 673 in the Miramichi region were also waiting for electricity.

At its height, the storm caused more than 130,000 customers to lose power.

Gallant said that NB Power is getting closer to restoring electricity to the last 12,800 customers.

But he also cautioned that there will be isolated events where it will take longer for individual households to get back on the grid.

"The last ones could mean it's a more complex situation," he said, stressing that people should not try to fix any problems or move downed trees and power poles by themselves, for risk of electrocution.

While he praised the many people and organizations involved in the storm for their leadership, he said the government will do everything it can to learn from this disaster.

"We need to constantly learn and get better," he said.

People frustrated as supplies run out

In the meantime, the situation in Tracadie, one of the communities hardest hit by the storm, is worrisome, according to a Facebook post by the mayor.

Denis Losier said about half the town's 5,000 residents are still without electricity. This is a concern, he said, adding that another couple had just been taken to hospital with severe signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, a condition that led to two deaths last week.

'I realize that all this adventure is trying, that people are exhausted — me first — and that it is not always easy to make the right choices at the right time when fatigue takes precedence over reason.' - Denis Losier , Tracadie mayor

​Losier asked people to heed the warnings against using generators and other fuel-powered appliances inside, and to go to warming centres if they can't use the equipment safely.

"It is important to be careful with the auxiliary heating system," he said.

"Be careful not to overtax your generators to avoid a fire. We had a fire yesterday because of that kind of situation."

While the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is the community's biggest concern, dwindling supplies of water and food and increasing frustration among residents are also problems, Losier said.

He said water supplies are low and he filled his truck with the last crates for another delivery to a warming centre Monday night.

But he also asked people to be kinder to the volunteers and each other.

Some people have criticized the food offered to them, while others abuse food resources "to the detriment of those who really need them," he said.

"We have some people who are not very kind to our volunteers and resource people," he said.

Volunteers do their best

"I can understand that people are exhausted, destitute, but we must not forget that our volunteers do what they can with the means and resources available."

He added that it takes a lot of work to even offer these services.

NB Power now has 380 crews on the ground repairing damaged equipment and clearing debris. (Michele Brideau/Radio-Canada)

NB Power crews are also working as fast as they can, but their work is dangerous and "they must meet the standards to be followed to avoid additional damage and accidents," he said.

"I realize that all this adventure is trying, that people are exhausted — me first — and that it is not always easy to make the right choices at the right time when fatigue takes precedence over reason," he said.

"Please be grateful to those who devote themselves to others."

NB Power infrastructure is 'sound'

NB Power CEO Gaëtan Thomas also heard that customers are getting frustrated with the outages.

But at Tuesday's news conference, he said, "the infrastructures are sound."

In an earlier interview with CBC, he compared the ice storm to post-tropical storm Arthur in July 2014 and said the utility has improved its response to major storms that cause extensive outages.

"This time we had twice the number of poles from Arthur, and we did most of the clean-up from Arthur, restored most of the poles, in the first two weeks," Thomas said.

"So we're on our way to certainly do that on this one."

NB Power CEO Gaetan Thomas says the utility has improved how it responds to major storms since post-tropic storm Arthur. (CBC)

He added that NB Power has improved its co-operation with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, with warming centres open on the Acadian Peninsula, Kent County and the Miramichi within two days.

Overall, he said crews are "progressing very well" with the cleanup.

The utility has 380 crews on the ground repairing damaged equipment and clearing debris.

On the Acadian Peninsula power has been restored to 56 per cent of customers and on Tuesday, crews "are going to shoot for 70 per cent in that area," he said.

In the rest of the province, NB Power expected most homes and businesses to be reconnected by the end of Tuesday.

"When you look at my 35-year career, this one will stand as the biggest storm certainly in the last 30 or 40 years," Thomas said.