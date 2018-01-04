Chances are if you are looking outside you can't see much.

New Brunswick is at the mercy of a storm bringing 20 to 40 centimetres of snow to some areas, winds gusting up to 90 km/hr and whiteout conditions on major highways.

Here's a look at the storm.

Road conditions deteriorated quickly after the storm hit, and RCMP advised against travel on several highways. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

Ruby watched the storm from inside a house in Fredericton, one of the harder hit areas on Thursday. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Snow removal crews were ready to clear snow, and people were asked to stay off the roads if possible. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

Whiteout conditions were expected to persist into Friday as winds gusting up to 90 km/hr blew through the province. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

Parlee Beach definitely looked different as the storm got underway. (Lyne Falardeau/Submitted)