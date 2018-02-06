The Crown has dropped its appeal of the sentence of Tyler Noel, one of three people charged after the slaying of Baylee Wylie in Moncton in December 2015.

Noel, who helped inflict at least 200 wounds on Wylie, 18, was sentenced last July to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 16 years.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range between 10 and 25 years.

The Crown said in August that it would appeal the sentence, arguing it was "inordinately low, demonstrably unfit and clearly unreasonable."

But public prosecution services later reviewed the case and determined the sentence was "neither illegal, nor the product of error, nor demonstrably unfit," spokesperson Sheila Lagacé wrote in an email to CBC News on Tuesday.

Wylie's body was found Dec. 17, 2015, in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street in Moncton. He had been bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair and stabbed.

The 20-year-old Noel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to arson with disregard for human life.

Devin Morningstar, 19, is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years for murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Marissa Shephard is in custody awaiting trial in March on the same charges.