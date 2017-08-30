The New Brunswick government says it will launch its open data portal — an online app that will allow residents to search hundreds of data sets, with continuous updates — in 2018.

The project, which will be designed by Seattle-based app developer Socrata, is supposed to hold more than 1,000 sets of data within three years of its launch, according to the request for proposals distributed in 2016.

The portal would fulfil some of the promises made in the government's open data policy, which was released in April 2016.

The policy says it aims to ensure "government-held data is made available proactively, without barriers for its reuse and consumption, except where there are legitimate restrictions on its release."

Continuous growth

A clarification to the request for proposals posted on electronic tendering service MERX says data will be added continuously each year, with a goal of 1,150 sets total in 2021.

There is no indication what these sets will be yet.

Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton already offer a mix of open data, primarily consisting of maps.

"Service New Brunswick is working with departments and agencies to identify candidate data sets that can be part of the open data portal, while respecting privacy laws," a representative for Service New Brunswick said. "Once the portal is launched data sets will be continuously added."

Made in America

Socrata has made similar portals for New York City, Chicago and Dallas.

Robin Jones, senior vice-president of marketing at Socrata, said New Brunswick's portal will likely be similar in function to the one they designed for Nova Scotia.

New Brunswick's open data portal will likely function similar to Nova Scotia's, according to Robin Jones of Socrata. (Screenshot)

But with much of the company's work being for U.S. cities, states and non-profits, New Brunswick has a key opportunity to learn from what other governments have done well, Jones said.

"We've seen that across the board on all levels of government in Canada there's a desire to be more transparent," she said. "We want to go in and say, 'Hey, these are the things that have worked in the past for regions or municipalities that look like yours,' and apply those things that work."

Why is it important?

Jones said open data, when used well, can even save lives. One of Socrata's clients, the City of New Orleans, used ITS open data portal to determine neighbourhoods where house fires are more frequent.

The municipal government upped fire inspections in those areas and gave out free smoke detectors, she said.

'It's the idea of using data not only as a hammer, but as a flashlight to looking forward." - David Alston

"It impacted quite dramatically the rate at which the fires were popping up disproportionately in those areas."

David Alston, co-founder of Brilliant Labs and chief entrepreneur-in-residence for New Brunswick, said open data is great for curious citizens but also for measuring the impact of policy.

"When you're trying to make change, you need to be able to track the outcome," Alston said. "The old adage is you can't change what you can't measure."

He said in making measurements publicly available about things such as poverty, health and crime, non-profit organizations and municipalities will have more access to knowing what programs actually work.

"It's the idea of using data not only as a hammer, but as a flashlight to looking forward," he said. "It can help make better decisions going forward."