The New Brunswick Medical Society is calling on the provincial government to reintroduce mandatory home economics and physical education classes as a way to make the population healthier, based on the results of a public survey released on Monday.

The organization, which represents the province's doctors, surveyed New Brunswickers over the past few months, asking for suggestions to improve overall health.

Adding mandatory home economics classes in the school curriculum was the No. 1 suggestion among the 795 people who participated, according to the 20-page report.

"These courses can help youth understand how to prepare their own foods," learn safe food handling and basic nutrition, it states.

"Armed with some basic preparation techniques, fruits, vegetables, eggs and meat don't have to be intimidating for young cooks."

New Brunswick has one of the highest obesity rates in the country. Up to 63 per cent of adults, and up to 36 per cent of children in New Brunswick are overweight or obese, according to some recent studies.

The medical has set of goal of making New Brunswick one of the top three healthiest provinces in Canada within the next 10 years.

"Given the poor level of activity outside school hours," mandatory physical education through to graduation "would go part of the way to ensure children and youth are physically active," the report states.

"Though curricula are busy, and not every school has ideal facilities, we can do better."

The Department of Education should also ensure school cafeterias follow provincial policy, which mandates nutritional food content.

The medical society's report, Top 3 in 10: Taking Back New Brunswick's Health, calls for the province to make specific, measurable changes that will support the population's health.

The main themes addressed, which are based on 1,452 ideas submitted by citizens since September, include:

Better food and activity-related education in New Brunswick schools.

Better access to, and safer, active transportation.

Making the province a healthier employer, and provincial environments healthier.

Ensuring a healthy lifestyle is more affordable.

An earmarked tax on sugary drinks for health promotion, or low-income subsidization.

Access to community and outdoor infrastructure to support activities.

Altering retail environments.

The initiative focuses on community and environmental supports such as walking trails, food preparation education and affordable, nutritious food. It acknowledges the role that an individual's surroundings play in influencing their health.

"We know that New Brunswickers are facing barriers to improving their health," Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, president of the medical society, said in a statement.

"While personal choices certainly play a significant role, we wanted to find out what changes would make it easier for people to take the steps they need to improve their health."