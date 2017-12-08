New Brunswickers had the lowest median net worth in Canada in 2016, according to a new Statistics Canada report published Thursday.

The median net worth for Canadian families and persons was $295,100, a 14.7 per cent increase from 2012, and almost double the 1999 level.

In New Brunswick however, the median net worth for families in 2016 was $158,400.

This is a drop of 14.2 per cent since 2012, when the median net worth for New Brunswick families was $184,000. In 1999, that figure was $112,000.

Business equity, worth of financial assets main factors

New Brunswick was the only province to see its median net worth among families and persons decline since 2012.

Manitoba saw the highest growth, at 35.2 per cent, from $237,200 in 2012 to $320,800 in 2016.

In Quebec, the growth rate was flat.

The data shows a "dramatic" decrease of the equity in New Brunswick businesses and a decline in the median value of bonds and mutual and investment funds, which is part of what's driving the decline in net worths in the province, said Fred Bergman, a senior policy analyst with the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council.

"That would have placed a drag on net worth," he said.

New Brunswickers overall held about $158 billion in assets at the end of 2016, up from $149 billion in 2012. This represents an increase of about six per cent, and nearly twice the amount they held in 1999.

Private pensions made up about half of New Brunswickers' assets in 2016, while real estate made up 26 per cent.

Nationally, Canadians held $12 trillion in assets by the end of 2016. Family homes accounted for a third of that value, while private pensions made up roughly another third.

Bergman pointed out that overall, New Brunswick homes carried the lowest median value, at $150,000 in 2016, which would reduce families' median net worth.

By comparison, Canadian homes had a median value of $349,000.

Debt loads also jumped over the same period. Overall, Canadians owed a total of $1.76 trillion at the end of 2016. That's an increase of nearly 25 per cent from 2012 levels, and close to triple what they owed in 1999.

In New Brunswick, families and individuals owed a total of $21.4 billion, up from $19 billion in 2012.

That's not a big increase, Bergman said.

"There's no indication that New Brunswickers are racking up huge amounts of debt," he said.

Mortgage debt accounted for a large portion of Canadians' debt, with 38.4 per cent of Canadian families reporting that they had some kind of mortgage last year.

Other factors at play

Bergman added that there are other factors that would put a drag on New Brunswickers' net worth.

He pointed out that annual income estimates for families in New Brunswick have declined slightly in recent years, while there has been very little to no employment growth in the same period.

"If your income's not growing for your family, you're going to draw from your assets to make a living," he said.