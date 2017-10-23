A New Brunswick man says he's thankful to capture rare photos of an elusive animal.

Alan Adams, who now lives in Toronto, was working outside at his cottage in Point La Nim in northern New Brunswick, when he and his roofer spotted a silver fox.

"All of a sudden there he is standing there, this absolutely gorgeous animal and we just all stopped and gathered around and watched it," Adams said. "It was remarkable and an absolutely beautiful animal to see."

Adams posted his pictures on Facebook, and he says his friends from around the world reacted immediately.

"They've all gotten back to me and said, 'Wow, what a magnificent coat, look at the shine on the coat,'" he said.

"People are saying, 'Wow, look how brilliant that is,' and 'I'm so jealous I've never seen one I've only heard about them,' so people obviously love seeing something just that brilliantly gorgeous in nature."

Adams says this silver fox has been spotted several times near his cottage. (Courtesy of Alan Adams)

Adams says he's seen red foxes near his northern New Brunswick cottage. But sightings of the silver fox are rare.

"I'm led to believe they're rare and I'm led to believe they're only bred for pelts and there aren't that many in the wild."

Adams calls the silver fox 'brilliantly gorgeous.' (Courtesy of Alan Adams)

The fox belongs to Allison Savoie, who lives nearby. She said she hopes it returns soon.

"I want her safe before the cold," she said.