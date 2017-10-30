With William Shakespeare, J.D. Salinger and Mark Twain filling up the bookshelves of local high school English classes, one St. Thomas University professor is pushing to introduce more New Brunswick authors alongside them.

For two years, Tony Tremblay has been crafting the New Brunswick Literature Curriculum in English.

It's a resource he hopes provides greater access of the province's best writers to teachers at all levels of education looking to correct what he sees as a false narrative.

"We've all had experiences with this," the professor said.

"We've been called backwards. We've been called 'have not.' We've been called dependant on the hard work and environmental risks of others.

"I don't think that's very complementary to us. Nor does it reflect who we are."

Weak sense of provincial identity

New Brunswickers have a weak sense of provincial identity, he said, mostly because of a long history of letting outsiders tell them what warrants literary praise.

But if students had early access to the wealth of top-notch literary minds the drive-through province has produced, he said they might understand what makes them a New Brunswicker instead of just a Canadian or North American.

Tony Tremblay stands outside of 'Poet's Corner' at the University of New Brunswick. It's a monument dedicated to some of New Brunswick's top writers. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Tremblay said he's not trying to kick other authors out of the classroom but make room for writers, such as Elizabeth Brewster and David Adams Richards, to be heard.

Likewise, he's not expecting anyone to adopt the curriculum in full. Teachers can pick and choose what they like.

"But perhaps a little module of Alden Nowlan might be an interesting project in a Hartland, New Brunswick, school," he said.

Would like to see traction in public schools

Tremblay was accompanied by a small team comprised of a University of New Brunswick faculty of education student and students from his own classes who ensured the resource was as accessible as possible.

The free curriculum officially launches Nov. 3, he said. That's when the hard work begins.

While all primary texts, in-depth analysis, background research and essays are already constructed for teachers to take advantage of, after the launch Tremblay will begin reaching out to teachers directly.

'Unless we have a greater sense of cultural awareness about our own province, we'll never take control of our own narrative.' - Tony Tremblay, St. Thomas professor

He said university professors have more flexibility than public school teachers.

"My hope is it finds traction in the public school system," he said.

"The extent to which that happens is out of my control."

According to Kelly Cormier, spokesperson for the Department of Education, curriculums are the responsibility of the department but their construction, "is done in consultation with the districts, schools and other stakeholders."

University students have gap in knowledge

The inception for the project began when the English professor asked his students to name three important New Brunswicker writers from the 19th and 20th century as well as three pivotal moments in the province's history.

"What was surprising to me was 96 per cent of students in my class – first-year university students, the best and the brightest of our young people – 96 per cent could not name one New Brunswick writer or important moment."

Tony Tremblay says New Brunswickers have a weak sense of provincial identity because of a lack of knowledge of the province's top storytellers. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

But Tremblay's hopeful.

He said he sees a hunger in his own students to know these things.

"They felt shortchanged by this," he said. "They had a desire to know more about the place from which they'd come."

He believes a lot of teachers also want to introduce these writers into their classes but don't know where to begin.

"Unless we know something about our own history, our own writers, unless we have a greater sense of cultural awareness about our own province, we'll never take control of our own narrative."