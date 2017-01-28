Horse owners and cattle farmers near Moncton are coming together to help keep their animals warm and watered while crews work to restore power that's been out for five days.

Shandi Mitton, who has 27 horses at Spruce Hollow stables on Steeves Mountain, considers herself lucky because she has access to generators.

"For us, it hasn't been too bad," she said.

"We have generators, so we have water, but some of our neighbours aren't lucky enough to have generators, so they've been coming here to refill water buckets for horses and cattle, which is fine. We don't mind sharing."

Shandi Mitton says it's been costly keeping the stable going, but she's thankful some of the people who board horses there have been helping with chores. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

All the people keeping horses at the stable have been pitching in with the chores, she said.

But there has been a cost. Because she's a horse trainer, she's lost money due to cancelled lessons.

Diesel-guzzling generators

And the generators have been expensive to run.

"We go through about a tractor fuel tank of diesel a day, running the lights," she said.

John Lutes, who has lived on Steeves Mountain, N.B., for 62 years, says when you lose power for a few days, it makes you 'appreciate what you have.' (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

John Lutes, who lives up the road from Mitton, was cutting up some branches Saturday that had fallen during the storm.

He said it's been difficult "trying to get cows watered, barn chores done and keep the house warm."

"When you're used to having hydro ... and you go without it for three or four days, you really appreciate what you have."