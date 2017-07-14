At least 47 people have been treated in hospital emergency rooms with suspected opioid overdoses since the beginning of March.

New Brunswick public health officials have started tracking non-fatal, accidental drug overdoses in near-real time, as the province prepares for a potential surge in fentanyl use.

But at least one of the province's health authorities is collecting the information by hand, with doctors and nurses combing through piles of paper to determine the scope of the province's thirst for addictive prescription medication.

Horizon Health Network recorded 34 patients with non-fatal opioid overdoses between March 1 and July 8, according to data provided by the authority.

In the Vitalité Health Network, 13 patients went to the hospital with opioid overdoses between April 1 and June 30.

"It's very hard to be able to see any trends or something right now because we just have very limited data," said Allison White, the regional director for emergency room services at Vitalité.

Naloxone given more often

The numbers don't capture people who died from an overdose or people who were revived outside a hospital with naloxone, an opioid antidote that can temporarily reverse the symptoms of an overdose.

Many of those people were transported to hospital by Ambulance New Brunswick paramedics, who are giving doses of naloxone more often.

As of July 1, paramedics had already used naloxone on patients 146 times, according to new data from the ambulance service.

In 2009, it was only given 19 times all year.

The ambulance service recently loosened its policy around naloxone, anticipating that paramedics will encounter more overdoses.

According to a database kept by CBC News, at least 241 people have died from opioid-related accidental overdoses in the past 11 years in New Brunswick, more than any other class of drug.

Twenty-three people died from accidental opioid-related overdoses in 2016.

Working in the dark

Debby Warren, executive director of AIDS Moncton, says her organization has been 'working in the dark' for years without good data to track overdoses and drug use. (CBC)

For years, Debby Warren has also struggled to measure the toll of opioid addiction, hearing about overdoses only through clients who come to her office for clean needles.

Starting to track overdoses in real time, she says, is a good first step.

"We've been working in the dark, really, not understanding what's going on," said Warren, the executive director of AIDS Moncton.

Her office gave out 193,714 clean needles in the last fiscal year, a 65 per cent increase over the previous year. AIDS Moncton also saw an increase in the number of clients, serving 669 different people.

Needle exchange programs in Fredericton, Saint John and Miramichi recorded increases, too.

At AIDS Saint John's Waterloo Street office, people picked up 213,309 clean needles in a 12-month period, an average of three needles for every person in the city.

But the front-line addiction workers don't have a clear picture of what kind of drugs people are injecting. They also don't know if people are using more drugs or choosing to reuse fewer needles.

No decision on funding for antidote

Health Minister Victor Boudreau says the government doesn't want to rush into a decision on public funding of naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote. (CBC)

For several months, the government has been studying whether to expand publicly funded access to naloxone, something provinces like Alberta and Nova Scotia have decided to do.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Victor Boudreau said a decision hasn't been made yet. Kits are available at some pharmacies in the province for $35 each.

The antidote shouldn't be available to anyone who wants it in a "free for all," the minister said.

"We just don't want to rush into it, seeing as we're not in a situation yet where it is a crisis in New Brunswick," Boudreau said.

Warren applauded the government's decision to pay closer attention to how many people are overdosing.

She hopes to hear a decision on naloxone soon and believes that people working with vulnerable populations should have access to it.

"I'm really pleased that, finally, people are starting to stand up and pay attention," Warren said.

"It's just sad that we wait until we start to become in crisis mode before we say, 'Oh, we should be doing something.'"

Do you have a tip about this story? Please click here to get in touch with CBC New Brunswick Investigates.