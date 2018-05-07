The one chart you need to see about the New Brunswick flood

It's already considered to be some of the worst flooding in New Brunswick history, but emergency officials say the disaster isn't over.

Water levels in communities along the lower basin of the St. John River are expected to remain above flood stage until at least next weekend, despite a projected gradual decrease in levels.

The Grand Lake region was devastated by relentless waves this past weekend and the flooding will continue. Water levels in the area are only expected to return to the 2008 high mark on Friday, according the province's River Watch forecast.

Here's how the flooding compares to 2008, one of the province's worst flood years. We've also included what residents can expect in the next five days: