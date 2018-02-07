A former New Brunswick deputy minister of finance says the province could have better health care, better education and better roads — all for less money than the government is spending now.

John Mallory contends the province could even "run small surpluses" and possibly reduce some taxes, "or at least hold them where they are."

But it will take "some pretty tough decisions" that won't be popular and "a lot of resolve."

"It's probably not very good politics," said Mallory "If I was in charge, I would never get elected."

Still, it may be the only way to undo the damage that's been done, according to Mallory, who was the longest serving deputy minister of finance in Canada when he retired in 2010.

He served for 15 years under six premiers and seven finance ministers during both Liberal and Progressive Conservative governments.

He watched as they built new hospitals, schools, and more highways to keep the population happy — often against his advice and often borrowing against the future to pay for them.

Governments want to stick to their election promises, are under "tremendous pressure" to meet what may seem like an "insatiable" demand for services, and want to get re-elected, he said.

"Political realities win the day over fiscal prudence."

Now, after years of "living beyond our means," New Brunswick is facing a $14 billion debt and a deficit of $189 million.

"I think New Brunswickers deserve better," said Mallory.

"You can't fix that philosophy and that approach to public-sector delivery overnight, but that is one of the big solutions for these things is be more strategic in terms of public administration."

Fewer hospitals

He points, for example, to the number of hospitals in the province. He suggests two or three large hospitals strategically located could serve the population base, coupled with a good air ambulance system and some smaller community health centres.

Mallory acknowledges the idea is "very inflammatory" but says it would save a significant amount of money, some of which could be reinvested in those two or three "centres of excellence" to provide "even better service."

He notes people in smaller communities, such as Harvey Station, will readily drive a half-hour or an hour to get to larger cities, such as Fredericton, to go shopping, eat at a restaurant or watch a movie. Yet when it comes to health care, they expect service in their "backyard."

It's "not feasible and it's not sustainable going forward," said Mallory.

Yes, citizens are paying for such services through taxes, but they're not paying enough, he said, "or we wouldn't have a deficit of $189 million."

New Brunswick has roads 'everywhere,' but a more strategic highway system would allow them to be better maintained, says John Mallory. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Roads are another big, equally contentious problem, he said.

"It seems every time we build a road, somebody builds a subdivision … on private land," the Department of Transportation inevitably takes over the road and "all of a sudden DOT has another road it has to plow, and the Department of Education has another road it has to send a school bus down."

A study conducted in the late 1980s found New Brunswick had more money invested in roads per capita than any other jurisdiction in North America at that time, said Mallory.

"Were the roads as good? No, they weren't as good because we have them everywhere," he said.

"So when I say we'd probably have a better highway system, I'm talking strategic highway system — well maintained, like you see in Europe."

Mallory said he believes "most people in government" agree with his approach. But there may be one or two ministers and four or five MLAs for whom it would "be difficult."

"And in many cases, that carries the day."

Mallory thinks much of the electorate would actually be receptive to the province spending within its means and using sound public policy.

For those who aren't ready yet, a non-partisan group of concerned citizens, made up of business people, former public servants and academics, is trying to come up with a way to help others understand what is at stake for them — and for their unborn children, he said.