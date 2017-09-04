Get your dippy dogs while they're hot at this year's New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition in Fredericton.

This year, the exhibition, formerly known as the Fredericton Exhibition (Frex) is celebrating its 190th year, in conjunction with Canada 150.

Organizers say the event has gotten even better with age.

"The exhibition has been here forever, for as long as anybody can remember," said Mike Vokey, executive director of the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition.

"It's a big year of milestones."

The event will run from Monday, Sept. 4 until Sunday Sept. 10.

Candy, fire trucks and bagpipes so far at @TheNBEX parade in downtown #Fredericton. pic.twitter.com/DcLYwy2C3k — @lizfraser23

To kick off the celebration, a parade started in downtown Fredericton on Monday morning. The parade had more than 35 floats, including a float belonging to the Fredericton Fire Department who is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Vokey said this is the first time the parade has been back in more than 35 years.

Whoa! Make some noise for these guys at the @TheNBEX parade. pic.twitter.com/CKdRoycjsV — @lizfraser23

"It's a good size parade," he said. "We're overwhelmed with it the first year back."

The exhibition opened at the Capital Exhibit Centre on Smythe Street at noon with more than 20 Maritime Midway Rides, with opening ceremonies at 2:10 p.m.

What's going on

Every year, Vokey said organizers are challenged with the task of making the event new and exciting for visitors, and this year is no exception.

This week 165 shows are expected to take place, including entertainment from country music singer Tristan Horncastle, who will be performing in the Moosehead Pavilion at 10 p.m. on Friday night. The Stampeders are also set to perform at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Even a clown riding a bicycle made an appearance at the parade in downtown Fredericton. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

"We just want everyone to come out and celebrate with us," said Vokey. "It's been a great year."

New this year is the 2017 high dive show, where acrobatic divers jump from heights of up to 25 metres into an eight metre in diameter pool that's only three metres deep. The event also includes a fire dive every night after dark.

"Words can't describe when you see them up … in the air and diving into this small little tank down below," he said.

Similar to Dragon's Den, Innovation Hall is a pitch competition that will also take place throughout the week and is available to all entrepreneurs in the idea stage of their product. The event is free and a cash prize valued at $10,000 will be given to the best pitch, which will be judged by a panel of industry leaders.

"You've got all these traditional things you think about [at] the exhibition," he said. "Then smack dab in the middle of it is Innovation Hall, which is all about what's new in Fredericton today."

On Wednesday, a comedy festival is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and a battle of the comedians will take place at 8:30 p.m. The event features Martin Saulnier, Mark Spulde, Jon Forward Scott Belford and host Neal Mundle.

Some old favourites include the petting farm for kids, as well as the pony rides, the provincial draft horse and provincial goat show, a magic tent and harness racing.

A group effort

Vokey said there are more than 100 volunteers who will partake in this year's event.

"We need a lot of volunteers to get those dippy dogs cooked and served," he said.

The exhibition is also expecting between 40 and 50,000 visitors to take part in the celebration from across Atlantic Canada.

"It always depends on Mother Nature's cooperation," he said.

General admission is $10, $9 for seniors and students. Admission is $5 for children ages six to 12 and free for anyone under the age of five. A family pass is $28 and a seven day pass is $25.

Tuesday is $2 admission until 6 p.m. Wednesday is Kids' Day, where kids can ride any ride for one coupon.

"I'm so proud to be able to say, '190 years,'" said Vokey.