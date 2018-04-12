New Brunswick squads with medal hopes at U18 curling nationals on home ice

New Brunswick has impressed on home ice in the opening days of the 2018 Canadian under-18 boys and girls curling championship.

Some of the country's top young curlers — kids you might soon see while watching the Olympics or Brier or Scotties — have descended on Saint Andrews for a week of competition in search of national glory.

And all three New Brunswick rinks are in the thick of it.

The New Brunswick girls finished round robin play at 5-1 with a 4-1 win over Saskatchewan during Thursday's afternoon draw. The team that plays out of Woodstock Golf and Curling Club secured a spot in the double knockout, which begins Friday.

Oromocto's Deanna MacDonald plays as the second for Team New Brunswick. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Second Deanna MacDonald of Oromocto said it can be hectic on the ice with four high-pressure matches playing out on the other sheets.

"It's extremely loud. There's people all sides," MacDonald said. "You have to really learn to block it out, but it's pretty easy to do. It's just really exciting to be the host team and you've got a lot of people behind you."

It just so happens that Thursday was MacDonald's 15th birthday.

The games are being held at the W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex and the Heather Curling Club.

Under-18 girls curlers compete in Saint Andrews. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The Woodstock rink is skipped by Erica Cluff, Ashley Cormier is the third and Rachel Brewer throws lead stones.

The other provincial girls team — a Moncton side designated the host squad for the championships — was on the bubble at 2-3 heading into the final round robin draw Thursday evening.

The Curl Moncton team is skipped by Vanessa Roy, and she's joined by third Carly Smith, second Melodie Forsythe and lead Caylee Smith.

Boys side

As for the boys team, the rink from Thistle St. Andrews Curling Club in Saint John earned a spot in the double knockout round with a 2-3 record.

The squad is skipped by Liam Marin, and he's joined by third Adam Tracy, second Dylan MacDonald and lead Josh Vaughan.

The playoffs and medal games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and both gold medal games begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the W.C. O'Neill.