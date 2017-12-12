New Brunswickers will not pay a "direct" carbon tax under the Liberal government's planned carbon-pricing system, says Environment and Local Government Minister Serge Rousselle.

Instead, a portion of the existing gas and fuel taxes will be "re-purposed" to finance climate change programs, Rousselle told reporters Tuesday morning.

"We are not planning any new direct tax on consumers," the minister said.

But large industrial emitters in New Brunswick will be subject to a new federal carbon levy that could see them pay more.

Among those large emitters is NB Power, meaning ratepayers could see the Crown utility's carbon levy passed on to them on their electricity bills.

The federal government is requiring all provinces to implement carbon-pricing systems by next year to create incentives for consumers and industry to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions.

Ottawa says it will impose its regime on any province that refuses to set up its own, and will "top up" any provincial plan that doesn't meet federal standards.

Rather than create its own carbon levy, New Brunswick will step back and let the federal government impose its measures on industry.

Under Ottawa's system, the emissions of an individual industrial facility — such as an oil refinery or an oil-fired generating station — will be compared to those of its counterparts in the same sector.

The plants that reduce emissions the most won't pay the levy and will earn credits they can sell to facilities with higher emissions or save for future use.

Rousselle would not say whether Ottawa has told provincial officials if the blend of a redefined gas tax and the federal industrial levy will satisfy the federal standards.

"We are confident that this incremental approach … is what is needed for New Brunswick, and we are confident this approach is a good one," Rousselle said.

He promised more details on the system when he introduces legislation on Thursday.