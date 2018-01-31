New Brunswick's Official Opposition is shifting its political rhetoric to call for better spending, not spending cuts, as it challenges the Liberal government's fourth and final budget.

Accused by Premier Brian Gallant of wanting to slash provincial services, the Progressive Conservatives are now refusing to say whether they'd trim any of the $73 million in new spending in Tuesday's budget.

Instead, they're suggesting they might maintain the same level of spending while ensuring it actually leads to better outcomes.

"Let's talk about results," PC Leader Blaine Higgs said in question period Wednesday. "It's not about spending, Mr. Speaker, it's about results."

In a scrum with reporters, Higgs confirmed he's not saying he'd cut any spending as premier.

"No, I'm not. I'm saying I would spend better. … Every dime we spend should get results."

Other PC MLAs echoed that.

"New Brunswickers don't mind paying more," MLA Brian Macdonald said in the legislature, "but they want to see the results."

The Tories argue that despite $1 billion in new tax revenue and new spending, the Liberals have closed courthouses, schools, and Service New Brunswick locations. Wait times and school test scores have not improved, they say.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers said Wednesday the new spending will get results. She said new daycare subsidies, making it free for some low-income families, will be "life-changing," and spending on tourism has boosted the economy.

Ranks low for national indicators

But Higgs said New Brunswick continues to be ranked at or near the bottom of many national indicators in health and education, despite record spending by the Liberals.

Figures released with Tuesday's budget showed economic growth forecasts that project New Brunswick to be tied for last place with Newfoundland and Labrador next year among all provinces.

"Dead last, despite all of the spending, all of the taxing," Higgs said in Question Period.

Tuesday's budget added an additional $73 million in new spending on senior care, youth employment, and assistance to business. The boost will drive up the budget deficit to $189 million next year, far higher than forecast.

It also delays by one year the Liberal goal of balancing the budget. The party says it won't run a surplus until 2022.

Potential effect on credit rating

The Dominion Bond Rating Service, whose credit ratings affect the interest rates governments pay when they borrow money, warned on Wednesday that there could be "negative rating implications" if New Brunswick doesn't stabilize its finances.

The agency said in a release that it "questions the credibility of the multi-year plan to return to balance" and pay down the accumulated debt, set to hit $14.4 billion by April 2019.

But Higgs focused less on that in question period and more on calling for government spending that's effective.

"I don't want to talk about the debt," Higgs said. "I want to talk about results in health care, results in education."

'We should spend appropriately, to get the services, and if services aren't getting results, we should understand why.' - Blaine Higgs, Tory leader

The Liberals have set out to portray Higgs as a ruthless cost-cutter ahead of the Sept. 24 provincial election.

"They want to cut," Gallant repeated again Wednesday.

The premier challenged Higgs to identify what parts of the $73 million he'd get rid of if he's elected in the fall.

"I'd ask him which ones he doesn't like."

Speaking to reporters, Higgs referred to the new programs as "election spending" but steadfastly refused to say which ones he'd eliminate.

"We should spend appropriately, to get the services, and if services aren't getting results, we should understand why. And don't keep spending money in areas that aren't getting results," he said.

Sticks to his guns

Asked if there are areas where spending should be restrained, the PC leader said, "I guess I can't say directly if there are."

He suggested looking at education spending.

"All I want is not to be eighth in the country. I want to be first."

Pressed by CBC News to identify one budget item he'd cut, Higgs answered testily: "You'd love for me to make a statement like that, just to use it at some convenient time later. So I'm not. I'm not."