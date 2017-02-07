New Brunswickers will see no new tax increases or spending cuts under the Gallant government's $9.4-billion budget for 2017-18 that was unveiled on Tuesday.

While the provincial government is bringing in more money and spending more money, it is on track with its deficit-reduction targets.

In the first budget delivered by a female finance minister in provincial history on Tuesday, Cathy Rogers projected next year's deficit will be $192 million and maintains the province is on track to eliminate the deficit in 2020-21 with a small surplus of $21 million that year.

However, Rogers said the disastrous ice storm in late January and early February could have an impact on deficit projections for the last fiscal quarter of 2016-17 and the first quarter of 2017-18.

While the government is on track in its efforts to eliminate the deficit, the province's debt continues to climb.

The budget projects the debt to hit $14.4 billion by the end of 2017-18, which is about $1 billion more than was forecast in last year's budget document for the end of 2016-17.

A debt of $14.4 billion represents about $19,000 for every New Brunswicker.

The budget puts the province's cost of paying interest on that debt at $701 million in 2017-18, making it the fifth-highest expenditure behind the departments of Health, Education and Early Childhood Development, Social Development and general government.

No apologies

In her budget speech, Rogers made no apologies for the measured approach to reducing the deficit.

"New Brunswickers want their government to get our finances in order, but not at the expense of our social programs," said Rogers.

"We are reducing the deficit in a steady, responsible way."

Rogers said her budget puts emphasis on what New Brunswickers have told government are their priorities: health-care, education and jobs.

"We are listening to New Brunswickers," Rogers told reporters.

"Today's budget is a reflection of the voices and priorities of New Brunswickers."

Education spending

Education spending is set at $1.19 billion in 2017, up from $1.14 billion last year, representing an increase of about 4.9 per cent.

Post-secondary education also gets a budget boost of 5.4 per cent with an additional $7 million to push spending in that department to $619 million.

By Jan. 1, Rogers said the provincial government will double its budget for its daycare assistance program that assists families struggling with the cost of daycare.

Another early childhood initiative is to provide an extra $2.4 million for preschool autism interventions on top of the $1.4 million that was devoted to that purpose in 2016-17.

Health care spending climbs

The health care budget is set at $2.65 billion, which is about $65 million more than last year.

"New Brunswickers have made it very clear that they do not want deficit reduction targets to be met at the expense of health care," said Rogers.

Rogers said the province will be adding an extra six positions to train doctors through its agreement with the school of medicine at Dalhousie University.

Another health initiative announced by Rogers was to expand the vaccination program for the human papilloma virus to include boys.

The government also intends to introduce legislature in the coming session to establish community support orders as a means to work with people with mental health issues in order to support the "deinstitutionalization" of mental health care.

Rogers also introduced a supplementary capital budget that provides for an additional $58 million for construction, maintenance and improvements to nursing homes over the next three years.

The government will be pursing partnerships with the private sector to add to the supply of nursing home beds.

Jobs-creation efforts

The budget document lists few specifics about job-creation efforts, other than stating employment is expected to grow through public infrastructure projects and a rebound in exports.

The only specific measure for the business community is a reduction in the Small Business Income Tax rate to three per cent from 3.5 per cent.

It is the third consecutive decrease in that rate an in line with the Liberals' 2014 election promise to lower the rate to 2.5 per cent in its mandate.

Tourism gets $8M boost

The Department of Tourism, Culture and Heritage is getting an $8-million increase in its budget, putting the department's total budget at $60 million.

But all of the additional $8 million will be devoted to tourism initiatives, said Rogers.

Rogers said the increase was the result of "having heard from New Brunswickers that tourism is one of their highest priority areas for untapped economic growth."

A comprehensive tourism development strategy will be released later in 2017, said Rogers.