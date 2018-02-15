The provincial government has outlined disaster relief for those whose property was damaged as a result of the rain and floods that hit New Brunswick in January.

The relief program covers "eligible damage and losses that threaten the health and safety of individuals, municipalities and small businesses," according to a Department of Justice and Public Safety press release.

Before applying for financial help, the government advises potential applicants to call their insurance company first to see if their losses are covered already.

January thaw

A truck drove through a water-logged road near Moncton on Jan. 12. (Submitted by Wade Perry )

The troubles started when more than 100 millimetres of rain fell on some areas of the province between Jan. 12 and 13.



That combined with the warmer than normal temperatures and ice jams caused flooding in several communities. Several dozen roads were temporarily closed with some being washed out.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety estimate recovery costs will add up to $9.6 million and noted "damage to private and public infrastructure was extensive."

Possible assistance, possible deductible

The damage to the Bell Covered Bridge in Hoyt, New Brunswick as of Jan. 13. (Debbie McCann/Facebook)

The most an individual can expect to assist with structural repairs is $160,000, while small businesses and non-profits could get as much as $500,000.

Individuals and businesses may also have to pay a deductible — $1,000 for individuals and $5,000 for small businesses — to receive assistance.

The deductible is waived for social service clients.

Advance payments are available, but can not exceed $4,000.

Applications can be submitted until May 15 and applicants must first register with Service New Brunswick.