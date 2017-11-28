With a New Brunswick program helping to unite more children with adoptive parents, the number of children in need of adoption has declined sharply.

It's been six years since the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation started offering its Support Network for Adoptive Families, which helps families during and after adoptions.

What was once a pilot project in Moncton has become a provincewide network, offering workshops, support groups and conferences. It has six staff members, some of whom are adoptive parents themselves.

Because of its success, the number of children who are in care and candidates for adoption dropped to 400. Fifteen years ago,1,000 children were in that position, said Suzanne Kingston, executive director of the foundation.

"Over the years the numbers have changed," she said. "A lot of that is due to many of those kids being adopted."

Of the 400 children now in permanent care under the Department of Social Development, 60 per cent are 11 years old or over, and some have special needs, she said.

"It is an older group of kids," Kingston said. "It is much harder to find placement for those kids."

She said when people think about adopting, they often expect an infant. But that's changing.

"More and more, I think, people are realizing, 'Well, there are younger kids, school kids available for adoption," she said. "More and more people are saying, 'Maybe I would adopt a child under the age of five.'"

Since 2002 when the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation started, 1,100 children have been adopted into families.

Not the only one

Earlier this year, the foundation released the results of a questionnaire of New Brunswickers involved in the adoption process. The surveys were completed in May and June of 2016.

Out of the 121 surveys, completed, 64 per cent of surveyed couples wanting to adopt in New Brunswick waited more than two years, while 36 per cent waited more than four years.

Kingston said the network helps people stick with the adoption process and gives them support afterward, since some adopted children have more complex needs than others.

"You're meeting other people that are waiting with you, so you're not alone," she said. "I do think the biggest thing is meeting somebody who's having a similar experience."