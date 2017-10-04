A Fredericton woman and former daycare owner accused of assaulting children will undergo another psychiatric assessment to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

Mary Jana McCormack, 33, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges involving six children.

McCormack used to operate the Laugh & Learn Children's Centre in Harvey Station, about 45 kilometres from Fredericton.

She has already had one review of her mental state, but provincial court Judge Mary Jane Richards concluded Wednesday that too much time had elapsed since then.

Deemed unfit earlier

In August, Dr. Obioma Ozumba told court that McCormack was unfit for trial. He cited "cognitive difficulties" that would keep her from understanding court proceedings and consequences, demonstrating that knowledge and making decisions.

Now, Richards said, another assessment is needed.

"That would be the most expeditious way to deal with this," she said.

While McCormack only appeared in court a little over a month ago, Richards noted that more than three months had passed since the actual report was actually issued on her mental state.

It has been even longer since the doctor saw McCormack, the judge said.

Mary Jana McCormack, accused of assaulting six children, is to return to Fredericton court in November. (CBC)

During that time, the life of the accused and her mental health could have changed significantly, Richards said.

"I don't have enough information," she said.

Being unfit to stand trial means the accused is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings and to properly communicate with counsel.

McCormack's former daycare is no longer licensed to operate.

In January, McCormack pleaded not guilty to the eight charges and was supposed to go on trial in June, but her lawyer asked for the psychiatric assessment instead.

Richards has now signed an order for the second assessment, which she hopes can be completed within 21 days.

McCormack's next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m.