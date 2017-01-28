If you're a super-engaged Saint Johner concerned about growth in the core neighbourhoods — a.k.a the uptown, south end or Waterloo Village — there's a cool volunteer opportunity coming up.

The city is seeking applications to serve on a nine-member Neighbourhood Action Committee, according to senior planner Jeffrey Cyr.

The team will oversee the city's Central Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan, involve citizens in the planning process, and make recommendations to Common Council.

That plan is intended to promote smart growth and identify areas of improvement in Saint John's core neighbourhoods.

The team will oversee and act as ambassadors for the City's Central Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan, which covers the uptown, waterfront, south end and Waterloo Village. (City of Saint John)

"The success of the plan depends on the buy-in of the community," Cyr said. "It really has to be the community's vision for change, and not something that comes top down."

Apply online

The committee will be made up of two council representatives, one representative from Uptown Saint John, and seven citizen representatives, according to Cyr.

"We're looking for a cross-section of the community and the city of Saint John — volunteers, residents, anyone who's passionate about promoting positive change," he said.

The term is 18 months, during which the team is expected to meet at least once a month on weekday evenings, according to the City of Saint John's site.

Folks interested in applying to join the Neighbourhood Action Team can submit an application via the city's website or through the Office of Growth and Community Development Services.

The deadline is Feb. 10, 2017.