Speed freaks were in paradise Saturday at the University of New Brunswick as the Student Society Of Mechanical Engineers held its 43rd annual coaster derby.

The gravity powered karts raced down the hilly campus, beginning at the parking lot above the Aitken Centre and finishing in front of the Currie Centre

Brandon Grant, the president of the society and a competitor in the race, said the race was open to the public...but admits his engineering education may give him an advantage.

Brandon Grant was pulling double duty Saturday working as one of the organizers and racing as well. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"Especially when you can combine the two, the engineering knowledge with some mechanic know-how, it works really well to kind of tie these together," said Grant.

While most of the karts in the race were driven by UNB engineering students, racers from the University of Maine and local cider company Red Rover also competed.

Grant said the karts were a mix of some newly built vehicles, and some that have been around for 20 years or more.

Some karts were elaborately designed, with paint schemes and full bodies. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"My car in particular has been around since '97 and there's another car here that was actually built by one of our current profs [when he was a student,]" said Grant.

"So it's kind of a great mix of new and old coming together."

Grant said his kart underwent a major rebuild last year and for the most part preparation for this year's race was mostly just tinkering. That doesn't mean there weren't problems.

Some carts were more minimalist, with only a bare set-up. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"Last night we had a seized master cylinder and ended up fishing an old one off a junk car at 9 o'clock last night," said Grant.

Karts at the race can reach a top speed of 80 kilometres an hour by the end of the course. The speed limit for cars on campus is 30 kilometres, so safety is a major component of the event.

This kart is obviously breaking the university's speed limit...and possibly looking to take flight. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"We do a tech inspection, one of our profs completes it at the first of the event. We do full brake tests, steering and all the cars are required to be equipped with a three or more point harness and you need a full-face helmet [and] at least a roll hoop if not a full roll cage," said Grant.

After the time trials were completed Grant's kart was in the lead, completing the 700 metre course in 55 seconds.