Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials are investigating a snow crab trap that was attached to a dead North Atlantic right whale transported to the beaches of New Brunswick's Miscou Island on Monday.

A necropsy is underway, but officials are already calling the death a case of "severe entanglement."

The cause of death is obvious, said Matthew Hardy.

The whale was tightly wrapped in heavy ropes and other fishing gear, including the snow crab trap, and deep cuts were apparent in its body, mouth, fins and blubber.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the trap was in use or abandoned gear, said Hardy.

"It's really a forensic examination to look at the kind of rope, where it might be used and where it might have come from," he said.

Researchers have confirmed the dead whale is female, possibly a juvenile, measuring only 11 metres in length. Adults can grow to more than 16 metres in length.

The species is endangered. There are only an estimated 500 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.

The dead North Atlantic right whale is female, possibly a juvenile, researchers confirmed on Tuesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

At least 13 other North Atlantic right whales have been found dead off the coast of the U.S. and Canada this year, prompting the federal Fisheries Department to close part of the snow crab fishery early and Transport Canada to impose a mandatory slowdown in the Gulf of St. Lawrence for vessels more than 20 metres in length.

The latest carcass brings the number of dead females to at least five.

"It's been a very busy and a very different summer in terms of just the sheer number of animals we've had either dead or in trouble," said Tonya Wimmer, of the Marine Animal Response Society.

"The hope was that after coming through all of that, we were done with, unfortunately, dealing with dead right whales at the moment. But doesn't seem to be the case."

The carcass was discovered off Miscou Island on Friday morning following a surveillance flight.

Local people who saw the dead whale towed by the Canadian Coast Guard told CBC News a large snow crab net had to be cut off the carcass after it was brought ashore.

A rusted snow crab trap made from rebar with cut lines sat on the beach not far from the dead whale.

